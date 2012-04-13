FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon, Rosneft to formalise JV, brief analysts
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Exxon, Rosneft to formalise JV, brief analysts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russian state oil firm Rosneft will gain access to unconventional hydrocarbon resources in North America in exchange for access to Russia’s Arctic offshore when it finalises a joint venture deal with ExxonMobil on Monday, industry sources said on Friday.

Russia’s oil tsar, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, will present the project to analysts with the head of ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson, and the head of Rosneft, Eduard Khudainatov, on Wednesday in New York, according to a copy of the invitation.

