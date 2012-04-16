FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon, Rosneft to sign strategic deal Monday-sources
April 16, 2012 / 9:20 AM / 5 years ago

Exxon, Rosneft to sign strategic deal Monday-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 16 (Reuters) - Russian state oil firm Rosneft and U.S. firm Exxon Mobil will sign a wide-ranging strategic partnership later on Monday at Prime Minister Vladimir Putin’s residence, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson was expected to attend the event, which will be held at Putin’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow and has been scheduled for 4 p.m. (1200 GMT), one of the sources said.

The deal will grant Rosneft access to Exxon’s North American projects and seek to transfer know-how to Rosneft’s fields in Western Siberia, in addition to launching the joint search for oil in Russia’s Arctic offshore, industry sources say.

