Exxon-Rosneft Arctic project reserves 85 bln bbls
April 18, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

Exxon-Rosneft Arctic project reserves 85 bln bbls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Recoverable hydrocarbon reserves are estimated at 85 billion barrels of oil equivalent at the three Arctic fields to be developed by ExxonMobil and Rosneft, the companies said in a presentation on Wednesday.

A final investment decision on project, in the Kara Sea north of Russia, is expected in 2016-17, they said.

Russia’s top oil producer, Rosneft <ROSN.MM will increase hydrocarbon output by 4 percent per year to 3.7 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in the decade to 2020, Rosneft President Eduard Khudainatov told analysts in New York.

Khudainatov said in a webcast remarks on the Arctic drilling deal with ExxonMobil that the forecast rise from 2.5 million barrels per day in 2010 assumed an oil price of $90 per barrel in real terms as well as a favourable tax regime.

The rise was was underpinned by a rapid rise in gas output. Including associated gas, state-controlled Rosneft expects gas output to rise to 45-55 billion cubic metres in 2020 from 12 bcm in 2010, Khudainatov said.

