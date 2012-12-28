FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon commences start-up ops at Singapore cracker
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

Exxon commences start-up ops at Singapore cracker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp has started up its 1 million tonnes per year steam cracker in Singapore, and ethylene and other hydrocarbon production is expected within a few months, a company executive said on Friday.

The cracker, initially slated to start a year ago, and associated downstream production makes the Jurong Island facility the company’s largest refining and petrochemical complex.

The project also includes the production of at least 1.4 million tonnes per year (tpy) of derivative polyolefins and elastomers, all of which have started commercial operation.

“Our strategy was to commission the downstream units in 2012 and be ready before we start up the cracker. Once it runs, we want to ensure that we can consume all the molecules,” Georges Grosliere, the venture executive and manufacturing director of the Singapore plant, said.

He added that depending on economics, Exxon has the capability to sell its excess ethylene to the market.

He expects long-term demand growth in the region to be healthy, although he said the market will feel a short-term impact as a number of new crackers start up.

“We’ve seen that with our first investment 12 years ago. We are optimistic about the mid- to long-term demand growth.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.