Exxon delays Singapore petchem shipments after leak -sources

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil has delayed the loading of petrochemicals at a refining complex in Singapore after production was reduced last week due to a leak, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

Workers have repaired a damaged boiler at the company’s 3.7 million tonne a year petrochemicals facility on Jurong Island, with production returning to normal, said a source familiar with the matter. It was not clear how much production was lost from the leak.

Refining operations at the integrated 605,000 barrel per day complex were not expected to be affected, two industry officials said.

An Exxon spokeswoman said the firm would not comment on the operational status of facilities.

“Exxon Mobil has delayed the loading dates of July-loading paraxylene (PX) contracts into the first half of August,” said a source from Mitsubishi Chemical Asia Pacific, a downstream customer of ExxonMobil and a producer of purified terephthalic acid (PTA).

Paraxylene is used as a feedstock for the production of synthetic fibres and polyesters.

ExxonMobil operates two petrochemical sites in Singapore. The one on Jurong, where it makes products such as benzene, toluene, PX and polyethylene, and another in the Tuas industrial area.