Exxon installs new section in damaged Arkansas pipeline

April 16 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said a new section of its Pegasus pipeline was installed on Tuesday, a day after the company removed the ruptured portion of the Arkansas crude pipeline that leaked about 5,000 barrels of oil late last month.

“The damaged portion was removed Monday and transported to an independent third-party laboratory for metallurgy testing,” the company said in a statement.

The company’s Pegasus pipeline, which can transport more than 90,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude oil to Texas from Illinois, ruptured on March 29 in a subdivision of Mayflower, Arkansas, about 20 miles northeast of Little Rock.

The company had no estimate on when the pipeline would be repaired or when it would restart, company spokeswoman Kim Jordan had said on Monday afternoon.