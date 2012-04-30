FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US pipeline regulator probing Exxon pipeline leak
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 7:25 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. pipeline regulator is closely monitoring the shutdown of an Exxon Mobil pipeline after a leak in Louisiana over the weekend, an agency spokeswoman said on Monday.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has sent an inspector to investigate the leak, said Jeannie Layson, PHMSA’s director for Governmental, International, and Public Affairs.

“Prior to resuming operation, the failed section of pipeline will need to be repaired and tested in accordance with PHMSA safety requirements,” Layson said in a statement. “At this time, PHMSA has not issued any enforcement orders to the operator requiring restart approval,” she added.

