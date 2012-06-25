FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon to reconfigure UK plant, close a crude unit
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Exxon to reconfigure UK plant, close a crude unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Corrects to remove word “permanently” in the first paragraph

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil said on Thursday it has been looking to reconfigure its Fawley refinery in Britain, decommissioning one crude distillation unit.

“The reconfiguration includes the decommissioning of one of Fawley’s three ‘pipestills’ -installations more commonly known as distillation towers, in which crude oil is boiled to separate it into its component parts,” Exxon said in an emailed response.

“This is scheduled to take place in September 2012. The Pipestill that is being decommissioned produces fuel oil, of which there is excess supply in the UK and gas oil, which is currently being exported to a declining West African market.”

The company said there would not be any job losses after the decommissioning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.