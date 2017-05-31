FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Exxon shareholders approve climate-impact report in win for activists
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 31, 2017 / 4:38 PM / 3 months ago

Exxon shareholders approve climate-impact report in win for activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS, May 31 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders on Wednesday approved a proposal calling for the oil company to disclose the impact on its business of compliance with global climate change guidelines, an issue at the heart of a probe by two state attorneys general.

A preliminary tally showed the non-binding proposal passed with 62.3 percent of ballots cast, the world's largest publicly traded oil company said. The sizeable increase over last year's 38 percent support for a similar report signaled the non-binding proposal was backed by at least some of Exxon's top institutional shareholders.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.