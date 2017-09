April 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, said on Thursday it would raise its quarterly dividend by 10 percent.

The dividend will be increased to 69 cents a share from 63 cents, payable on June 10 to shareholders of record on May 13.

Exxon shares were down 0.1 percent to $101.30 in Wednesday afternoon trading. The company is set to report first-quarter results on Thursday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)