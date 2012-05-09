FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ExxonMobil restarts French refinery after maintenance
May 9, 2012 / 10:40 AM / 5 years ago

ExxonMobil restarts French refinery after maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil’s 240,000 barrels per day Port-Jerome refinery in France has restarted after the largest ever maintenance operation on the site, the company said on Wednesday.

“Restart operations began on May 4 and will continue in the coming few days,” an ExxonMobil spokeswoman said. She could not immediately provide an exact date when the refinery would reach full production.

The company began a partial maintenance at Port-Jerome on March 4 as part of a regular planned outage that takes place every six years but also included projects such as improvements in environmental performance and gasoil production, she said.

The company declined to give a volume for the drop in output.

Port Jerome, which was merged with the Gravenchon refinery, produces for domestic and export markets.

