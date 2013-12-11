FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxonmobil offers rare gasoil term for 2014 from S.Arabia refinery
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2013 / 10:05 AM / 4 years ago

Exxonmobil offers rare gasoil term for 2014 from S.Arabia refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Exxonmobil has offered gasoil cargoes through a rare term tender from its joint-venture refinery in Saudi Arabia, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The company has offered 11 to 12 cargoes of either 300,000 barrels or 500,000 barrels each of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading from Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

The cargoes are to be loaded over January to December, next year, the sources said.

The tender closes on Dec. 12 and is valid until Dec. 20.

The Saudi Aramco Mobil Refinery Co, or Samref, normally sells spot gasoil cargoes through private negotiations and has not sold term cargoes in a few years, a Singapore-based trader said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.