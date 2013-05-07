FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ExxonMobil to develop Gulf of Mexico oilfield for $4 bln
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 10:26 PM / 4 years ago

ExxonMobil to develop Gulf of Mexico oilfield for $4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp said it is starting development of the Julia oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico.

Capital cost for the project, which is expected to begin production in 2016, is estimated to be more than $4 billion.

Initial development phase is expected to result in daily oil production of 34,000 barrels, the company said.

The field, estimated to have nearly six billion barrels of resource, comprises five leases in the ultra-deepwater Walker Ridge area of the Gulf of Mexico.

ExxonMobil, which is the operator, holds a 50 percent interest in Julia oilfield. Statoil Gulf of Mexico LLC holds the rest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.