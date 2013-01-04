FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon Mobil proceeds with $14 bln Canada oil field
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Exxon Mobil proceeds with $14 bln Canada oil field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it is moving forward with the next major offshore oil project in the North Atlantic, the $14 billion Hebron development off the Newfoundland coast.

Exxon Mobil said the oil from Hebron will be produced with an iceberg-resistant gravity-based platform designed to pump 150,000 barrels a day. First oil is expected by 2017.

The project, in the Jeanne d‘Arc Basin, 350 km (200 miles) southeast of St John‘s, Newfoundland, follows the other developments in the region -- Hibernia, Terra Nova and White Rose.

The other partners are Chevron Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Statoil ASA and Nalcor Energy Oil And Gas.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.