Exxon's Papua New Guinea project starts LNG production before schedule

April 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said its project in Papua New Guinea had started production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) ahead of schedule.

The first cargo from the project, which would also produce piped natural gas (PNG), is expected to be shipped to Asia markets before the middle of this year, the company said.

Exxon said the project, operated by affiliate ExxonMobil PNG Ltd, was expected to produce more than 9 trillion cubic feet of gas over 30 years of operations. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)