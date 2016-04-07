FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon Mobil to pay New York $10.75 mln for oil spill cleanup
#U.S. Legal News
April 7, 2016 / 5:11 PM / a year ago

Exxon Mobil to pay New York $10.75 mln for oil spill cleanup

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp will pay $10.75 million to reimburse New York state for oil spill cleanup and petroleum contamination removal costs at eight gas stations, including some dating to the 1930s, state officials said on Thursday.

The payment will cover the New York Environmental Protection and Spill Compensation fund’s costs including interest at the eight sites, whose locations are scattered across the state.

Exxon also agreed to assume future remediation activities at four of the sites.

The settlement was announced by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. DiNapoli said the accord transfers responsibility for the cleanup “from taxpayers to the spiller, where it belongs.”

