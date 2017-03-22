March 22 New York State Judge Orders Exxon Mobil Corp To Turn Over Management Committee Documents To Ny Attorney General By March 31--Court Hearing Judge Also Instructs Exxon To Confer With New York Attorney General About Recovering Lost Emails From Former Ceo Rex Tillerson's Alias Email Account Ny Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Had Subpoenaed Exxon As Part Of Probe Into Whether Company Misled Investors, Public About Climate Change Schneiderman Believes Exxon Lost A Year Of Emails From Tillerson That Had Been Sent Under 'wayne Tracker' Alias Order Issued By New York State Supreme Court Justice Barry Ostrager With Regard To Tillerson, Who Is Now U.S. Secretary Of State