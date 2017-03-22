March 22 New York State Judge Orders Exxon
Mobil Corp To Turn Over Management Committee Documents
To Ny Attorney General By March 31--Court Hearing
Judge Also Instructs Exxon To Confer With New York Attorney
General About Recovering Lost Emails From Former Ceo Rex
Tillerson's Alias Email Account
Ny Attorney General Eric Schneiderman Had Subpoenaed Exxon As
Part Of Probe Into Whether Company Misled Investors, Public
About Climate Change
Schneiderman Believes Exxon Lost A Year Of Emails From
Tillerson That Had Been Sent Under 'wayne Tracker' Alias
Order Issued By New York State Supreme Court Justice Barry
Ostrager With Regard To Tillerson, Who Is Now U.S. Secretary Of
State