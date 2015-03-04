Exxon sees oil and gas output rising slowly through 2017

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday its oil and gas output would rise 2 percent this year and 3 percent in each of the following years as it spends about $34 billion in 2015, down from a peak.

In 2014, Exxon produced 4 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed) and it plans to ramp up to 4.3 million boed in 2017.

Exxon had already scaled back its spending plans. In a regulatory filing last week, it said it expected to spend about $34 billion over the next several years, down from a prior forecast for capital expenditures around $37 billion and less than $42.5 billion in 2013. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade)