UPDATE 2-Exxon may delay spending after 2017 if down market persists

By Anna Driver

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, said on Wednesday its output would rise slowly through 2017 and it may delay some investments thereafter if crude prices stay low.

Oil prices have halved since June, and major oil companies have been trimming budgets for projects to bring expensive and hard-to-find new discoveries online.

“The oil and gas business is cyclical and we’ve been here before,” Rex Tillerson, Exxon’s chief executive officer told a meeting of Wall Street analysts. “Our investment decisions are based on a long-term view.”

Still, Tillerson expects the downturn to persist for some time because of the resilience of North American shale oil supplies, and because some supplies crimped by political instability could come back online at any moment.

Exxon projects that will add production through 2017 are basically fully funded, but beyond that some investment decisions may be delayed if low prices persist, said Tillerson.

“My view is people need to kind of settle in for a while. When I look at fundamentals, there’s a lot of supply out there,” he said.

Shares of Exxon were flat at $87.51 each.

The company expects oil and gas output to rise 2 percent this year and 3 percent in each of the following two years, in line with previous guidance, as projects start up in the Gulf of Mexico and Africa.

In 2014, Exxon produced 4 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed) and it plans to ramp up to 4.3 million boed in 2017. Exxon’s output forecast is based on a Brent oil price of $55 per barrel, said the Irving, Texas company. That is a few dollars less than the current price.

This year, the startup of Hadrian South in the U.S. Gulf, the expansion of the Kearl oil sands project in Canada and deepwater expansion projects in Nigeria and Angola will add to production.

Additionally, Exxon said it plans to add 150,000 (boed) by 2017 from wells drilled in North American shale fields in Oklahoma, North Dakota and West Texas.

Exxon had already scaled back spending. In a regulatory filing last week, it said it expected to invest about $34 billion over the next several years, down from a prior forecast of around $37 billion.

In 2014, Exxon spent $38.5 billion. Spending peaked at $42.5 billion in 2013 when it invested heavily to grow output. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Meredith Mazzilli)