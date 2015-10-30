FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon 3rd-quarter profit tumbles 47 percent
October 30, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Exxon 3rd-quarter profit tumbles 47 percent

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday its third-quarter profit fell 47 percent as low crude prices sapped profits at the world’s largest publicly traded oil company.

The Irving, Texas, company posted profit of $4.24 billion, or $1.01 per share, compared with $8.07 billion, or $1.89 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Oil and gas output increased 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 3.9 million oil-equivalent barrels per day (mboed). (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

