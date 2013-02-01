FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Exxon Mobil Q4 net income $9.9 billion
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2013 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil Q4 net income $9.9 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp : * Q4 net income $9.9 billion * Q4 EPS $2.20; no special items * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Q4 earnings per share view $2.00 * Q4 capital and exploration expenditures totaled $12.44 billion * Says Q4 oil equivalent production decreased 5 percent * Says Q4 share purchases to reduce shares outstanding were $5 billion * Says Q4 upstream earnings were $7.76 billion * Says Q4 earnings from u.s. upstream operations $1.6 billion * Says Q4 downstream earnings were $1.77 billion * Says Q4 chemical earnings $958 million * Says Q4 natural gas production fell 2.8 percent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.