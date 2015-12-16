FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French CGT union serves strike notice at ExxonMobil's Port Jerome refinery
December 16, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

French CGT union serves strike notice at ExxonMobil's Port Jerome refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - France’s CGT trade union has served a strike notice at ExxonMobil’s 240,000 barrel per day Port Jerome refinery in a dispute over annual salary negotiations, a union official said on Wednesday.

The strike notice was served for Thursday at 2200 (2100 GMT) if management did not meet their wage demands for 2016, Christophe Aubert, a CGT union official told Reuters.

“We held negotiations late week and there was a final proposal from management. An agreement is expected to be signed on Friday,” Aubert said.

“We have made another proposal to renegotiate salaries, if there is no response from management, we have served a strike notice to start on Thursday,” he said, adding that the union will meet management early on Thursday. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

