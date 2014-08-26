BRIEF-Eyemaxx Real Estate plans to issue corporate bond to finance growth

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : * Says plans to issue corporate bond to finance growth * Says additional bond exchange offer for 2013/2019 * Says there is voluntary exchange offer in the ratio of 1:1 to give bond for

2013/2019 with volume of 15 million euros * Says following issue with total volume of up to 30 million euros, listing in

entry standard of Frankfurt stock exchange is planned * Says bond exchange is to increase the liquidity * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage