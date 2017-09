Sept 3 (Reuters) - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : * Says gives details on 8.00% bond for further growth with residential and

nursing homes * Says issue volume is up to 15 million euros * Says offers investors of existing 7.875% corporate bond 2013/2019 a voluntary

exchange offer in ratio 1:1, which starts on September 10 * Says duration of bond: 5.5 years, from 30 September 2014 to 30 March 2020