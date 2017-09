July 31 (Reuters) - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : * Says sells its majority participation in Austrian retail park Kittsee * Says transaction volume is around 18.6 million euros * Says buyers are private investors * Says wants to invest proceeds from transaction in new projects * Says until possible sale of remaining 49% of shares will continue with rental

income from retail center of about 1.3 million