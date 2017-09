June 25 (Reuters) - Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : * Reaffirms financial targets

after h1 * H1 profit before interest and tax

(EBIT) of eur 2.2 million * H1 profit after tax amounted to 0.5

million euros * For fy 2013/2014 management is optimistic about

achieving previously announced target with increase in consolidated earnings