EZchip to enter Tel Aviv blue chip share index
#Market News
June 10, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

EZchip to enter Tel Aviv blue chip share index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 10 (Reuters) - EZchip Semiconductor , an Israeli provider of network processors, will enter the blue chip Tel Aviv 25 index next week, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday.

EZchip, with a market value of 4.1 billion shekels ($1.06 billion), is also traded on Nasdaq.

HOT, Israel’s main cable TV operator and a provider of Internet and other telecoms services, will be removed from the index, the bourse said. The changes will take effect on June 17.

HOT entered the index last December.

The TA-25 tracks the share prices of the 25 companies with the highest market capitalisation on Israel’s exchange. It serves as an underlying asset for options, futures and index-linked certificates.

