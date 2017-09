Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chip designer Mellanox Technologies Ltd said it would acquire network-processing chip maker EZchip Semiconductor Ltd in a deal valued at $811 million.

The offer price of $25.50 per share represents a premium of 16 percent to EZchip’s closing price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)