UPDATE 1-EZCORP 2nd-qtr profit misses, cuts FY earnings outlook
April 19, 2012 / 9:51 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-EZCORP 2nd-qtr profit misses, cuts FY earnings outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.73 vs est $ $0.76

* Q2 rev $256.3 mln vs est $246.3 mln

* Sees FY 2012 EPS $2.85-$2.95 vs est $3.06

* Shares down 5 pct in extended trade

April 20 (Reuters) - EZCORP Inc’s quarterly profit missed analysts’ expectations, and the pawn and payday lender cut its full-year profit outlook on slower-than-expected growth in the U.S.

Shares of company were down 5 percent in extended trade. They had closed at $30.34 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

The company said customers were using a greater proportion of general merchandise instead of gold to meet their immediate cash needs and this is likely to pressure margins and delay income into next year.

For the full year, the company now expects to earn between $2.85 per share and $2.95 per share, about 6 percent lower than its previous forecast.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn $3.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, the company earned $37.3 million, or 73 cents per share, up from $31.8 million, or 63 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue was up 20 percent $256.3 million.

Analysts had expected EZCORP to earn 76 cents per share on revenue of $246.3 million.

