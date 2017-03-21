FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 5 months ago

Qatar's Ezdan Holding to meet fixed income investors ahead of dollar sukuk -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Qatari real estate developer Ezdan Holding will meet fixed income investors in Hong Kong from Thursday ahead of a potential U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue, a document from one of the banks leading the transaction showed on Tuesday.

The company will hold meetings in Singapore on Friday, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on March 26 and in London on March 27. A benchmark Regulation S senior unsecured sukuk with a maturity ranging between five and seven years may follow.

HSBC and Mashreq bank are the joint global coordinators, and Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Mashreq, Natixis and Standard Chartered are joint lead managers and bookrunners.

The Islamic bond would be part of a $2 billion trust certificate issuance programme. Ezdan Holding is rated BBB- by S&P and Ba1 by Moody's. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

