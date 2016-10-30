FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q3 net profit flat - Reuters calculations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2016 / 11:51 AM / in 10 months

Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q3 net profit flat - Reuters calculations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Qatar's Ezdan Holding reported flat third-quarter net profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations.

 Net profit of 363 million riyals ($99.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, versus 364 million riyals a year earlier.  Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.  Ezdan's nine-month net profit 1.29 billion riyals, up from 1.22 billion riyals a year ago, a bourse statement said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.