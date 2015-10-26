FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q3 net profit rises 15 pct
October 26, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q3 net profit rises 15 pct

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Ezdan Holding, a real estate developer, reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters calculations.

Ezdan, founded and chaired by members of the ruling al-Thani family, made 341.9 million riyals ($93.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, Reuters calculated based on previous statements as the company did not provide a quarterly breakdown. This compared with 296.9 million riyals a year earlier.

The company made a profit of 1.2 billion riyals in the first nine months of 2015, according to a bourse filing, up from 1 billion riyals in the corresponding period of last year. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

