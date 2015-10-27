FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED- Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q3 net profit rises 22.6 pct
October 27, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED- Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q3 net profit rises 22.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Q3 net profit and pct rise in net profit calculated by Reuters with official figures from company)

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Ezdan Holding, a real estate developer, reported a 22.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to a company statement.

Ezdan, founded and chaired by members of the ruling al-Thani family, made 364 million riyals ($99.98 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, the statement said. This compared with 296.9 million riyals a year earlier.

The company made a profit of 1.2 billion riyals in the first nine months of 2015, according to a bourse filing, up from 1 billion riyals in the corresponding period of last year. ($1 = 3.6409 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

