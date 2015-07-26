Qatar's Ezdan Holding Q2 net profit rises 30 pct

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Ezdan Holding reported a 30 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.

Ezdan, founded by members of the ruling al-Thani family, made a net profit of 335.7 million riyals ($92.2 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 257.4 million riyals in the same period a year ago.

Ezdan was added to MSCI’s emerging index as part of a rebalancing of the benchmark in a report published on May 15.