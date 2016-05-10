FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Ezdan Holding gives pricing thoughts for 5-year sukuk
May 10, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Qatar's Ezdan Holding gives pricing thoughts for 5-year sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Ezdan Holding has released initial price thoughts for a sukuk issue of five years duration, a lead manager said on Tuesday.

Pricing for the transaction is earmarked for the low-to-mid-300s basis point area over midswaps. Barwa Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Mashreq are arranging the U.S. dollar issue, according to a May 3 bourse statement.

There was no indication of the size of the issue. Ezdan is a real estate developer and investment firm founded and chaired by members of the ruling al-Thani family. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

