April 12, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Qatar's Ezdan Holding gets shareholder nod to raise $2 bln through sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Ezdan Holding said on Tuesday it received shareholder approval to raise $2 billion through the issuance of sukuk.

A real estate developer founded by members of the ruling al-Thani family, Ezdan could issue in dollars or in other currencies and the offering could be through one or a series of Islamic bonds, it said in a bourse filing.

The developer did not elaborate on the tenure or timeframe of the sukuk issue.

In October, it was announced the firm had raised $500 million through a sharia-compliant loan of five years duration. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
