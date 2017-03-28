FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Qatar's Ezdan sets initial price guidance for five-year dollar sukuk
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 5 months ago

Qatar's Ezdan sets initial price guidance for five-year dollar sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Qatari real estate developer and operator Ezdan Holding has set initial price guidance for a five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue in the 5.125 percent area, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.

The wakala-structured, senior unsecured and Regulation S registered sukuk issue is expected to price on Wednesday.

HSBC and Mashreq bank are the global coordinators, joined by Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Natixis and Standard Chartered as bookrunners.

The issue is expected to obtain a Ba1 rating from Moody's and BBB- from Standard & Poor's, the document showed. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.