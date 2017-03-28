Qatar's Ezdan sets initial price guidance for five-year dollar sukuk

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Qatari real estate developer and operator Ezdan Holding has set initial price guidance for a five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue in the 5.125 percent area, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.

The wakala-structured, senior unsecured and Regulation S registered sukuk issue is expected to price on Wednesday.

HSBC and Mashreq bank are the global coordinators, joined by Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Natixis and Standard Chartered as bookrunners.

The issue is expected to obtain a Ba1 rating from Moody's and BBB- from Standard & Poor's, the document showed. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)