Oct 31(Reuters) - Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Said on Thursday 9-month sales up 54 percent to 175.8 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA up 17 percent to 6.8 million euros

* 9-month net loss 7.7 million euros versus net loss 17.9 million euros

