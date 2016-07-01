Singapore's Ezion proposes up to $105 mln rights issue

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Singapore-based oilfield service firm Ezion Holdings Ltd said it is proposing a rights issue to raise as much as about S$141.3 million ($105 million).

Funds raised from the issue could be used to help fit out and re-purpose its fleet, buy marine assets and boost operational flexibility, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

It proposed issuing up to 487.3 million rights shares at S$0.29, or a discount of about 44 percent to its closing price on Thursday.

In a separate statement, Ezion said it had set up a joint venture company with a Chinese state-owned enterprise for the chartering of service rigs to support the offshore wind farm market.