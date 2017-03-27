FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses debt collection lawsuit over New Jersey tolls
March 27, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 5 months ago

Judge tosses debt collection lawsuit over New Jersey tolls

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a lawsuit against Retrieval Masters Credit Bureau, finding that the debt collector was not subject to federal collection law when it pursued delinquent highway tolls and penalties for New Jersey.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in Trenton said the debt in the case arose from state law on the use of toll roads and is thus not covered by the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which governs consensual consumer transactions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nbsHdN

