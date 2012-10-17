FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's ezzsteel says Q2 net profit falls 16 pct
October 17, 2012

Egypt's ezzsteel says Q2 net profit falls 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s largest steel producer, ezzsteel, reported a 16 percent drop in net profit for the second quarter, as the company grappled with persistent economic weakness since last year’s popular uprising.

Ezzsteel has benefited from buoyant demand for affordable housing, helping offset a slump in infrastructure and luxury real estate projects since the ousting of Hosni Mubarak.

Net income for the three-month period was 142.43 million Egyptian pounds ($23.34 million), down from 168.64 million pounds a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

$1 = 6.1030 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk

