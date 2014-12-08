FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-F-Secure concludes employee co-operation negotiations
December 8, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-F-Secure concludes employee co-operation negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - F-secure Oyj :

* Employee co-operation negotiations have been concluded

* Scope of employee co-operation negotiations covered Operator Channel Development team and employees within Content Cloud Business Line in Finland excluding the Hosting team

* As a result of negotiations, company’s personnel will be reduced by maximum of 30 employees in Finland

* Previously management estimated that employee negotiations may lead to reduction of 40 employees

* Reductions will be implemented in December

* Annual financial estimate is unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

