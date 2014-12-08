BRIEF-F-Secure concludes employee co-operation negotiations

Dec 8 (Reuters) - F-secure Oyj :
* Employee co-operation negotiations have been concluded
* Scope of employee co-operation negotiations covered Operator Channel Development team and employees within Content Cloud Business Line in Finland excluding the Hosting team
* As a result of negotiations, company’s personnel will be reduced by maximum of 30 employees in Finland
* Previously management estimated that employee negotiations may lead to reduction of 40 employees
* Reductions will be implemented in December
Annual financial estimate is unchanged