FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-F-Secure to sell personal cloud business operations to Synchronoss
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-F-Secure to sell personal cloud business operations to Synchronoss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - F-Secure Oyj :

* F-Secure Corporation to sell its personal cloud business operations to Synchronoss Technologies to strengthen its focus on security

* Value of transaction is $60 million in cash

* Closing of transaction is expected by end of February

* Transaction’s overall impact on F-Secure’s operating profit in 2015 is estimated be close to 20 million euros ($22.92 million) positive with current exchange rate

* Company’s financial guidance for 2015 is revised

* In 2015, management estimates security revenues to grow slightly

* Additionally, about 6 million euros in revenue is expected related to transition services due to sale of content cloud business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8728 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.