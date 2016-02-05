FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's F-Secure posts rising sales in fourth quarter
February 5, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's F-Secure posts rising sales in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finnish data security company F-Secure Oyj on Friday posted rising fourth-quarter sales and proposed an extra dividend, saying it expected to see more growth ahead this year for its cyber and corporate security products.

Its fourth-quarter revenue increased 13 percent from a year ago to 39 million euros ($43 million), roughly in line with analysts’ average expectation of 38 million euros in Reuters poll.

F-Secure proposed an annual dividend of 0.06 euros and an extra dividend of 0.06 euros per share, compared to market consensus of 0.07 euros in total. ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

