F5 Networks' revenue rises about 10 pct

July 22 (Reuters) - Network equipment maker F5 Networks Inc said third-quarter revenue rose 9.8 percent as revenue from services jumped about 15 percent.

The company, which makes software and devices to monitor and manage Internet traffic, said revenue rose to $483.6 million in the third quarter ended June 30, from $440.3 million a year earlier.

The company’s net income rose to $93.2 million, or $1.29 per share, from $79.5 million, or $1.05 per share. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)