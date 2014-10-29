FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
F5 Networks revenue rises 18 pct on demand for security products
October 29, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

F5 Networks revenue rises 18 pct on demand for security products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - F5 Networks Inc reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its network security products in the wake of increasing cyber attacks directed toward large companies.

The company’s net income rose to $94 million, or $1.26 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $76.2 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, whose clients include Facebook Inc, Pandora Media Ltd and MakeMyTrip Ltd, said revenue rose to $465.3 million from $395.3 million.

The company also said Chief Executive John McAdam plans to retire at the end of financial year 2015.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
