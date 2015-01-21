F5 Networks revenue misses estimates as big deals slow down

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Network equipment maker F5 Networks Inc reported revenue that missed Wall Street’s estimates for the first time in eight quarters due to fall in the number of large deals.

The company’s shares fell 12.5 percent to $110.34 in extended trading.

Revenue rose 13.8 percent to $462.8 million in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, but fell short of analysts average estimates of $467.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“In addition to the seasonal softness we normally experience in the first quarter of a new fiscal year, product sales during the quarter reflected a marked decrease in the number of deals greater than $1 million,” Chief Executive John McAdam said in a statement.

The company’s net income rose to $89.1 million, or $1.21 per share, from $68.0 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)