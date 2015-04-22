FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
F5 Networks CEO John McAdam to retire
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 8:21 PM / in 2 years

F5 Networks CEO John McAdam to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Network equipment maker F5 Networks Inc said longtime Chief Executive John McAdam will retire in July and will be succeeded by Manuel Rivelo.

Rivelo, who is currently F5 Network’s executive vice president of strategic solutions, joined the company in 2011.

F5 Network also reported a 12.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand from telecommunications service providers and enterprise customers.

The company’s net income rose to $85.7 million, or $1.18 per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $69.6 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said revenue rose to $472.1 million from $420 million. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.