April 18 (Reuters) - F5 Networks Inc’s second-quarter profit rose on strong sales of its high-margin network management products.

The company’s net income rose to $68.6 million, or 86 cents a share, from $55.6 million, or 68 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, F5 earned $1.09 a share, on revenue of $339.6 million.