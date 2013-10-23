FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
F5 Networks reports 13 pct rise in profit
October 23, 2013

F5 Networks reports 13 pct rise in profit

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Network gear maker F5 Networks Inc reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its new products, sending its shares up 10 percent after the bell.

Net income rose to $76.2 million, or 97 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $67.7 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $395.3 million from $362.6 million.

F5 supplies data traffic management equipment to companies such as Facebook Inc, Pandora Media Ltd, MakeMyTrip Ltd and the U.S. government.

